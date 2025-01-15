Box Office: Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja remains unstoppable in Pongal weekend; to emerge as BLOCKBUSTER

12 years later, Madha Gaja Raja has finally made it to the big screens in 2025. Originally scheduled for the release in 2013, the action comedy film stars actor Vishal in the titular role. The audience has preferred to watch Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil Nadu over other rival movies running in theaters. The much-awaited movie recently emerged as the biggest success among Pongal releases.

Madha Gaja Raja Spreads Charm In Pongal Weekend; Grosses Rs 13 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has remained unstoppable at the Tamil Nadu box office. It grossed nearly Rs 13 crore in the first three days of its release in its home state. The collections on the fourth day is expected to be higher than the first two days.

Vishal-starrer is likely to touch the figures ranging from Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu by the end of its theatrical run.

Madha Gaja Raja On Its Way To Emerge As A Blockbuster

Co-produced by Gemini Film Circuit and co-produced by Benzz Media P Ltd, Madha Gaja Raja is all set to become a blockbuster at the Tamil Nadu box office. The action comedy has been minting crazy business despite being more than a decade-old movie.

Madha Gaja Raja has outperformed its rival releases, Vanangaan and Madraskaaran, at the box office in Tamil Nadu. With its growing success, Arun Vijay-starrer and Shane Nigam's actioner have slowed down.

Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters

