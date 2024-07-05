Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Extended Week 1 Hindi: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan film goes past Rs 150 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan collected over Rs 10 crore on its 8th consecutive day in Hindi in India as it netted Rs 10.50 crore. The extended first week cume of Kalki 2898 AD stands at Rs 157.75 crore and the second weekend should be strong again, where the movie can fancy hitting even Rs 200 crore if all goes well.

Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 10.50 Crore On Day 8, To Conclude Extended Week 1 Collecting Rs 157.75 Crore

What makes the Hindi collections of the Prabhas starrer even more impressive is that these collections are coming with very little contribution from southern India as the movie is playing in its own respective versions. The fair value collections of the movie in Hindi are 10-12 percent higher. Kalki 2898 AD has collected Rs 650 crores worldwide in 8 days and based on the trend it sees in the next one week, it can be predicted whether the movie will be able to enter the prestigious Rs 1000 crore gross club or not.

Kalki 2898 AD Sees Solid Recoveries To Make Slight Profits On A Very High Budget

Kalki 2898 AD is made on a steep budget and at one point, it did look like the movie would struggle to breakeven for the producers. The film has now reached a very comfortable spot and producers should be earning decently on the film. More so, the exhibitors have got some much needed respite after what has been a mostly dull first half. The best thing about Kalki 2898 AD is that it has set it up beautifully for Kalki's upcoming parts.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.25 crore 8 Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 157.75 crore in 7 days in India in Hindi

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

