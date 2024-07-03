Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Week One Box Office: Prabhas, Deepika film ready to enter the Rs 150 crore club

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan concluded its first week on a triumphant note as it netted Rs 11.50 crore on its 7th day in Hindi. The first week nett Hindi cume of Kalki 2898 AD now stands at Rs 147.50 crore and the extended first week should be Rs 157-158 crore. The film has no major competition in week 2 and that means that the second week hold will be strong too.

Kalki 2898 AD is currently aiming for the Hindi nett total of RRR and if it gets there, it will be considered to be an excellent result for the movie. These numbers were not what were expected from the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer prior to the release. The way the film took off on first Sunday opened possibilities of a higher final cume.

Kalki 2898 AD Does Well For Its Telugu Version, Particularly In The A-Centres Of Andhra States

Kalki 2898 AD has also held well in the Telugu speaking states and other South Indian states. It is on course to become the highest or second highest grossing Indian film in North America, with final gross to land between 19-22 million dollars.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 147.50 crore in 7 days in India in Hindi

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

