Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani is making headlines all for unwanted reasons. The mystical period drama couldn't pass the crucial Monday test and started crawling at the Hindi box office.

Kanguva (Hindi) FAILS to deliver, collects a mere Rs 65 lakh on 1st Monday

Coming from Tamil Cinema, the Pan-India movie Kanguva failed miserably to deliver at the box office. Though the movie had taken an impressive start in Hindi by collecting around Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1, emerging as the best Hindi-dubbed opener from Kollywood cinema since 2018.

However, it couldn't keep the same momentum further and dropped heavily in the following days. The movie minted Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 2 crore on Day 3 and Rs 1.75 crore on Day 4 (Sunday).

As expected, the movie took a massive drop of 80% on its 1st Monday over its opening day and could collect in the vicinity of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh at the Hindi box office. The total cume of Kanguva currently stands at Rs 9.90 crore net at the Hindi box office in 5 days of release.

Kanguva receives negative word-of-mouth; Heading for an unfortunate end

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Kanguva met with negative word-of-mouth, which sealed its fate on the opening day itself. The movie is facing the wrath of the audience and critics over its weak storyline and tiring execution. The mystical period action-drama, dwindling in two different eras is heading for an unfortunate end at the box office. Kanguva is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 15 crore mark in Hindi belt.

Its bad performance is benefiting other releases—Amaran and Lucky Baskhar in Southern states and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again in the Hindi belt.

The Day Wise Net Hindi Collections Of Kanguva Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.75 crore 5 Rs 0.65 crore Total Rs 9.90 crore net in 5 days

About Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, begins with depicting the tale of Francis, a bounty hunter operating from Goa, meeting certain jobs for his own livelihood. During one of his bounty hunts, he starts searching for a child who reminds him of his past life.

This takes us to the life of a tribal warrior prince known as Kanga, aka Kanguva who is facing a threat from Romans who plan to vanquish his village and conquer it. In the same scenario, an opposing clan also joins with the latter to beat Kanguva, setting up the rest of the story.

The film follows what connects Kanguva and Francis despite being centuries apart in life and how it is related to their future.

Kanguva in Theatres

