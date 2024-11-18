Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn's film takes backseat in day-to-day trends, but still holds lead over Kartik Aaryan starrer

Diwali 2024 witnessed a massive clash between two big-budget tentpole movies - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. While Singham Again dominated the initial days, the horror-comedy narrowed the gap between their collections in 2nd weekend and is on course to take the lead.

Singham Again leads the first week against Bhool Bhulaiyaa3 but takes a backseat from 2nd weekend onwards

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again led the clash initially but took a backseat from second weekend onwards. Though both the movies are still battling in a neck-to-neck competition, the cop action drama has an upper hand due to better opening week. For the record, the Rohit Shetty directorial collected Rs 163.75 crore in its first week, which is relatively higher than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's opening week of Rs 148.50 crore.

Further, Singham Again collected Rs 47.50 crore in its second week, which Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took over with an impressive trend, minting Rs 56.50 crore net. In the third weekend, too, the Kartik Aaryan movie performed better than the Cop Universe movie and added Rs 15.50 crore to the tally against Singham Again's Rs 11 crore net.

The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 222.50 crore net at the Indian box office, and it is still on the higher side, thanks to its phenomenal opening week. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's total 17-day cume reached Rs 220.50 crore net in India, which is just Rs 2 crore less than Singham Again's collection.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to surpass Singham Again in India; lacks similar momentum internationally

Looking at the trends of both releases, the Anees Bazmee movie has all chances to surpass the Rohit Shetty film by the end of their theatrical runs in India. Both releases are expected to end their box office rampage under the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

However, the cop actioner has a benefit in the overseas markets where it performed better than the horror-comedy. The worldwide gross collection of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 337.95 crore against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Rs 331.45 crore by the end of their 3rd week.



Here’s a look at the week-wise box office of Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Day Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 1 Rs 40.25 crore Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 38.75 crore Rs 34.50 crore 3 Rs 33.50 crore Rs 32.25 crore 4 Rs 17.75 crore Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 12.75 crore 6 Rs 10.50 crore Rs 10.25 crore 7 Rs 9.25 crore Rs 8.50 crore 8 Rs 8.00 crore Rs 9.00 crore 9 Rs 12.25 crore Rs 15.00 crore 10 Rs 14.25 crore Rs 15.75 crore 11 Rs 4 crore Rs 4.85 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 4.15 crore 13 Rs 3 crore Rs 3.75 crore 14 Rs 3 crore Rs 4.00 crore 15 Rs 3 crore Rs 4.5 crore 16 Rs 3.5 crore Rs 5 crore 17 Rs 4.5 crore Rs 6 crore Total Rs 222.50 crore Rs 220.50 crore

There has been some box-office feeding for the two films over the opening week, but even discounting that, it’s a good collective result for the exhibitors across the country, though outcome could have been better by another 10 to 20 percent.

