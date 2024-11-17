Kanguva Hindi Extended Box Office Collections: Suriya, Bobby Deol's period drama drops after good start; Collects Rs 9 crore in 4 days

Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, has shown an underwhelming trend at the Hindi box office after taking a good start. The period drama collected around Rs 9 crore in its extended first weekend in Hindi.

Kanguva underwhelms after a reasonable start; Collects Rs 9 crore

The mystical period action-drama directed by Siruthai Siva was opened with a reasonably good figure, however, it couldn't manage to lure the audience in the following days. Kanguva, which opened with Rs 3.25 crore in Hindi, has registered a poor box office trend. It could collect Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 2 crore on Day 3 and Rs 1.75 crore on Day 4.

The total cume of Kanguva currently stands at Rs 9 crore net at the Hindi box office. It is a decent figure for a Tamil-dubbed movie in the Hindi belt, but not enough to justify its heavy production value and Pan-India stature.

Negative word-of-mouth curtails Kanguva's business

Kanguva met with average to negative word-of-mouth among the audience due to which a significant drop is clearly visible in its collections. The Suriya starrer was expected to be a big money spinner but the negative talk curtailed its business to a major extent.

However, if Kanguva could manage to hold better on the weekdays, it might crawl to over Rs 15 crore mark in Hindi. The makers are sure to face losses because of the heavy budget of the movie. Its bad performance is benefiting other releases- Amaran and Lucky Baskhar who are successfully running in their third week at the box office.

The Day Wise Net Hindi Collections Of Kanguva Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore 4 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 9 crore net in 4 days

About Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, begins with depicting the tale of Francis, a bounty hunter operating from Goa, completing certain jobs for his own livelihood. During one of his bounty hunts, he starts searching for a child who reminds him of his past life.

This takes us to the life of a tribal warrior prince known as Kanga, aka Kanguva who is facing a threat from Romans who plan to vanquish his village and conquer it. In the same scenario, an opposing clan also joins with the latter to beat Kanguva, setting up the rest of the story.

The film follows what connects Kanguva and Francis despite being centuries apart in life and how it is related to their future.

Kanguva In Theatres

Kanguva plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Kanguva, how did you find it to be?

