Kannada Box Office Update: Choo Mantar starts 2025 on a positive note after Max ended 2024 with a BANG

After a phenomenal success of Max in 2024, Kannada box office now has Choo Mantar which has been running in theaters for four days. Starring Kannada actor Sharan as the lead, the recently released horror comedy is the first to have come out from Karnataka this year. Choo Mantar has started 2025 on a positive note amid other regional movie releases.

Choo Mantar Holds Well In Kannada Markets, Despite Low Opening

Produced by Tarun Shivappa under the banner of Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar witnessed a low opening at the Karnataka box office. Later, Sharan and Meghana Gaonkar-starrer picked up its pace over the weekend. The horror comedy, which hit the screens on January 10, 2025, has now maintained decent hold over the weekday.

Max Was The Biggest Opener Of Kannada Cinema In 2024

Released on December 25, 2024, Max had an impressive start at the box office during its release. Kiccha Sudeep-starrer emerged as the biggest opening film in the Kannada cinema back then. The release date coincided with the occasion of Christmas and the film further gained momentum during New Year which boosted its box office performance. The 2024 action thriller turned out to be superhit.

The business of Choo Mantar will depend on its word-of-mouth and it is yet to be seen how whether it will be able to sustain amid the new releases including Game Changer at the Indian box office.

Choo Mantar Is Available In Theaters Now

Choo Mantar is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. If you have watched the movie, do let us know what you feel about it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

