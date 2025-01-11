Choo Mantar Day 2 India Box Office: Sharan's Kannada horror-comedy gains momentum on Saturday

Choo Mantar, directed by Navaneeth and starring Sharan, Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, and Chikkanna, gained momentum at the box office. The horror-comedy drama needs to maintain this momentum to end up with a favorable result.

Choo Mantar grows on second day; Can seal favourable fate

Produced by Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar took an underwhelming opening on its Day 1 at the Indian box office. The movie luckily showed growth on its second day. As per estimates, Choo Mantar has almost doubled its collections on Saturday from the previous day.

The Sharan starrer will have to continue to show some more magical jumps over the weekend for a positive result.

Choo Mantar Did Have A Slow Start Due To Bigger Competing Releases Like Game Changer

The horror-comedy movie opened to low numbers due to big competing releases like Game Changer. Had there not been a competing release, the movie would have taken a better start. One must also not ignore the strong holdover release Max, which still has screens to itself for the Sankranthi season.

Luckily, the word of mouth is in play and it can really turn it on at the box office in the days to come.

Choo Mantar Is Available In Theaters Now

Choo Mantar is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

If you have watched the movie, do let us know what you feel about it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Will Daaku Maharaaj take away the THUNDER from Game Changer in Andhra states?