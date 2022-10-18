Kantara (Hindi) Day 4 Box Office: Rishab Shetty's action thriller secures greater Monday than first Friday

The historical success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara in Kannada has taken everyone by surprise. The film is on the crest of a wave with collections increasing every week. The film is actually the top contender to beat KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka in terms of ticket reciepts and that is a huge feat. Based on the phenomenal reception of the film in its home market, it was dubbed in other languages, to excellent results, especially for its Telugu dubbed version, the version that secured the highest first day numbers, even more than the Kannada version.

The film has trended extremely well in the Hindi circuit, although the opening was below par, considering the hype and the extensive release size. After an opening day of just around Rs. 1 crore, the film grew from strength to strength, seeing a growth of over 100 percent on day 2 and another 50 percent growth on day 3, securing a weekend cume of around Rs. 7 crore nett. The hold on Monday is what has made Kantara a sureshot success in Hindi. The Monday numbers of Kantara (Hindi) are around Rs. 1.35 to 1.55 crore and these numbers are higher than the first day numbers, only showing the acceptance of the film. The major takings have come from the Maharashtra circuit, as it has always been more receptive to dubbed content from the South. These numbers are equal to Doctor G's Monday numbers, the only difference being that Doctor G had a lot bigger day 1, more than thrice of Kantara (Hindi). From everyday henceforth, Kantara (Hindi) is expected to lead Doctor G and it is almost assured that the lifetime business of Kantara will be greater than Doctor G in the Hindi circuit too.