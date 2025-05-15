Box Office: Can Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade's Kapkapiii revive the horror-comedy genre after The Bhootnii's misfire?

Horror comedy is a dicey genre in India, as the success of the Stree franchise and the bombing of titles like The Bhootni suggest. Despite that, Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has dared to take the risk and is set to release on May 23. Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the film, for those who may not know, is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Malayalam hit Romancham. Besides the two earlier-mentioned actors who delivered laughs in the Golmaal franchise, the film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee, Jay Thakkar, and Abhishek Kumar in key roles.

Produced by Jayesh Patel, the film was originally scheduled for a June 2024 release but was delayed due to Sivan’s untimely death during post-production. The adapted screenplay by Kumar Priyadarshi and Saurabh Anand attempts to blend the thrills of a supernatural tale with situational comedy, much like its source iteration.

The Hindi horror comedy space, as mentioned above, has seen sporadic hits in the form of the Stree movies, but the genre has underperformed for the most part. The most recent disappointment was The Bhootni, which arrived earlier this month with a high-profile cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. Despite the star power, the film failed to click with audiences or critics, and its lifetime domestic total is in the Rs 5 crore net range, a clear underwhelming revenue for a film with such a big ensemble.

Given this backdrop, Kapkapiii carries the added pressure of not just performing, but performing well, and breathing new life into a genre that desperately needs it. Its strength lies in the tested chemistry of its lead actors, Kapoor and Talpade, who have made themselves synonymous with slapstick comedy and situational humor. If the makers manage to adapt Romancham’s charm to suit Hindi-speaking audiences while maintaining a balance between laughs and scares, Kapkapiii could strike right where it needs to.

With little direct competition around its release and good word of mouth from its original version, the film could offer the genre a much-needed revival, again, provided it delivers the right dose of chills and chuckles.

Whether Kapkapiii can reverse the fortunes of horror comedies in Hindi cinema remains to be seen, but the stage is certainly set.

