Karnan Opening Weekend Box Office: Dhanush starrer collects 25 crore in 3-days - EXCELLENT

The Tamil film, Karnan has recorded an excellent opening weekend as the film grossed Rs 8.90 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day total to Rs 25.60 crore. The film took the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career on Friday, stayed steady on Saturday and witness a big upward swing on Sunday. The audience report is on the positive side, resulting in positive word of mouth publicity for the film thereby translating in an upward swing on Sunday all across Tamil Nadu.

The biggest jump has come in the B and C centers, which were relatively low on Friday and Saturday, as the collection in big cities was more or less retrained owing to the 50 percent occupancy cap. The movie has stood its ground against the Covid virus and is poised to be the first hit of Tamil Cinema after the January release, Master. While the good opening of Sulthan and the success of Karnan was expected to set base for an extraordinary summer run for Tamil releases, the rise in coronavirus cases has put it all in the backburner.

The 50 percent occupancy cap has demotivated a lot of producers from releasing their films, and it’s all a wait and watch scenario at the moment despite the loud and clear message from the audience – We are ready to experience cinema on the big screen. The weekend biz of Karnan is the highest for Dhanush, that too in the midst of pandemic and it would be interesting to see which of his upcoming release manages to break the day one and weekend record of Karnan.

The box office collections have also upped his stakes in the market significantly as they have given a statement about not just his credibility as an actor, but also a step in the right director to position him as a bankable name. The distribution rights are pegged at 25 crores, and it would reach the breakeven mark at Tamil Nadu gross figure of Rs 50 crore. It’s just half way through, however, the Tamil New Year celebration through the weekend should help the film pose a healthy week one total and emerge a box-office winner for the distributors by the end of second weekend.

Karnan Opening Weekend Gross

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.20 crore

Sunday: Rs 8.90 crore

Total: Rs 25.60 crore

