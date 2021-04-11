Karnan Day Two Box Office: Dhanush’s film collects 6.20 crore on second day, taking total to 16.70 crore

Second Day Report: Here's a detailed report of how Dhanush starrer Karnan has fared in Tamil Nadu at the box-office. Analysis.

After breaching past the double-digit mark on the opening day, Karnan has recorded a solid hold on day two as the Dhanush starrer has raked in Rs 6.20 crore on Saturday taking two-day total to Rs 16.70 crore. These figures have come despite the 50 per-cent occupancy cap coming into play from the second day, and the movie is on it’s course to record the biggest opening weekend total for Dhanush. The film is recording good footfalls all across Tamil Nadu, be it the big cities or small towns.

The film is carrying terrific reports on ground – be it the critical acclaim or the audience feedback – and can well emerge the second Hit for Kollywood in the midst of pandemic, after the January release, Master. The Tamil Nadu distribution rights have been pegged at Rs 25 crore, which means, the film will reach the breakeven mark once it crosses the Rs 50 crore gross mark at the TN box office. The hold in collections on Saturday suggest that it’s set for a steady run, despite all the limitations in the form of reduced occupancy and rising Covid-19 cases.

The opening weekend of Karnan is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore, and the biz is expected to get benefit on the weekdays, on account of Tamil New Year holiday. While Monday and Tuesday figures will come down, the Wednesday number can be on-par with Saturday, giving the film the much-needed mid-week push to reach the break-even point. The theatrical results of Karnan is a testimony of Dhanush’s rise as a star in the TN market, which is a result of quality content that he has associated himself with over the last few years.

The rise is gradual and he is on his way to become a bankable name, apart from being a fantastic actor that he is. Stay tuned for more box office updates on Karnan, Vakeel Saab and more.

