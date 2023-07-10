Kartik - Kiara led Satyaprem Ki Katha records good 2nd weekend at box office; Netts Rs 60 crores after 11 days

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala and Grandsons and co-starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav and others had a good second weekend at the Indian box office. The film managed to hold its ground on second Friday with absolutely no drop from Thursday and them saw a solid 75 percent growth on Saturday and another 10 percent growth on Sunday compared to Saturday. After 11 days, the Kartik-Kiara rom-com has amassed Rs 60.25 crores nett and it looks to settle for collections in the north of Rs 70 crores.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Will Remain As The Most Preferred Hindi Film Option Till Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Satyaprem Ki Katha is pretty steady on its second Monday and the collections seem to be around Rs 1.50 crores nett based on early trends. It will find a very stiff competitor in the form of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which will take away a good chunk of its performing screens, from Wednesday. The good news is that there is no other significant Hindi film that is releasing in India right until the release of Karan Johar's romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Due to lack of options for heartland Hindi film viewers, Satyaprem Ki Katha will remain the most preferred Hindi movie option for a couple of more weeks. While the lifetime collections of the film surely look to be more than Rs 70 crores nett, it will be no surprise if the film manages to end up doing lifetime numbers in the range of Rs 75 to 80 crores nett.

The day-wise nett India collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Rs 8.50 crores Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Rs 6.50 crores Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Rs 9.50 crores Sunday : Rs 11.50 crores

: Rs 11.50 crores Monday : Rs 3.50 crores

: Rs 3.50 crores Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crores

Rs 3.25 crores Wednesday: Rs 3 crores

Rs 3 crores Thursday: Rs 2.50 crores

Rs 2.50 crores Friday: Rs 2.50 crores

Rs 2.50 crores Saturday: Rs 4.50 crores

Rs 4.50 crores Sunday: Rs 5 crores

Total = Rs 60.25 crores nett in 11 days

Watch the Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Trailer

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem, a bachelor in Ahmedabad, unrequitedly loves one of the most eligible spinsters in the city, Katha. To Satyaprem's surprise, Katha's family comes to his home with a marriage proposal when it is least expected of them to. After Satyaprem marries Katha, he understands a few hidden secrets about Katha that coaxed her family to turn to him for their daughter's marriage.

