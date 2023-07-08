Satyaprem Ki Katha 2nd Saturday Box Office: Kartik-Kiara film grows by 75 percent; Netts Rs 4.40 crores

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala and Grandsons had decent extended first week collections of Rs 48.25 crores nett. The second weekend was touted to be very crucial for Satyaprem Ki Katha and its prospects and based on the collections on Friday and now Saturday, it seems like the film has found its sweet spot. After second Friday collections matching Thursday collections, the second Saturday numbers have jumped by 75 percent from second Friday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Finds Its Sweet Spot At The Box Office On Second Saturday With Nett Hindi Box Office Collections Of Rs 4.40 Crores Nett

With Rs 2.50 crores second Friday and Rs 4.40 crores Saturday, Satyaprem Ki Katha is showing good theatrical legs and if the film manages to sustain post some stiff competition from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 from Wednesday, it will be able to manage collections in the north of Rs 70 crores and possibly even Rs 80 crores nett. In the post pandemic scenario, films that are appreciated, tend to trend for a long period of time and Satyaprem Ki Katha seems like one of those films. The national chains are contributing around 60 percent of the film's biz. The total nett collection of the Kartik-Kiara rom-com after 10 days stands at Rs 55.15 crores nett.

The day-wise nett India collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 11.50 crores

Monday: Rs 3.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crores

Wednesday: Rs 3 crores

Thursday: Rs 2.50 crores

Friday: Rs 2.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 4.40 crores

Total = Rs 55.15 crores nett in 10 days

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem, a bachelor in Ahmedabad, unrequitedly loves one of the most eligible spinsters in the city, Katha. To Satyaprem's surprise, Katha's family comes to his home with a marriage proposal when it is least expected of them to. After Satyaprem marries Katha, he understands a few hidden secrets about Katha that coaxed her family to turn to him for their daughter's marriage.

Where To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

You can watch Satyaprem Ki Katha at a theatre near you.

