Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's latest release continues good trend; nets Rs 8 crore on 2nd Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: The recent period courtroom drama from Hindi cinema, Kesari Chapter 2, is based on the rule of the British Empire, more precisely around the brutal events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. It is helmed by the debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Advertisement

The film, released on April 18, 2025, has now completed 10 days of its official theatrical run. Experiencing a boost from its second Saturday, the film collected Rs 8 crore net on its second Sunday, showing clear evidence of its positive hype. With its second weekend total ending at Rs 19 crore, the 10-day total India net of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at Rs 64.35 crore.

While this Akshay Kumar starrer has not proven to be as big of a grosser as expected before its release, this A-rated period courtroom drama is still showing a promising trend among the audience. Between several other releases like Sunny Deol’s Jaat, along with the new releases of Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna re-release, it is still posting the biggest numbers out of the four movies. Riding on highly positive word-of-mouth, this Akshay Kumar film is currently performing entirely on its own merit.

Unlike its prequel, Kesari (2019), the film does not boast of high-scale commerciality and pre-release hype but runs on its post-release demand arising from its content. After Kesari Chapter 2 ends its run, Akshay Kumar has several big movies in his pipeline for the remaining year, including Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle. The actor will also play Lord Shiva in the pan-Indian Telugu film Kannappa.

Advertisement

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 continues to run in cinemas near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Did you like Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters? Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters. Did you like the film? Yes No

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's legal drama collects a good Rs 7 crore on second Saturday