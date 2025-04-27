Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s film continues going strong on second Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a period courtroom drama which hit the screens on April 18, 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday and is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions. As the film is performing well in theaters, it is expected to grow further today on the second Sunday of its run.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 took a big jump of Rs 7 crore and took its 9-day total to Rs 56.35 crore India net. With the onset of its Day 10, i.e. a Sunday, this total is expected to grow further at the Indian box office. The film is currently performing at a decent pace despite being affected by several other films currently running in theaters.

Several other films include Sunny Deol’s action-drama Jaat, which was released 8 days before Kesari Chapter 2. Additionally, the Indian theaters have seen two more releases on the recent Friday in the form of Emraan Hashmi starrer action-thriller Ground Zero as well as the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, the cult classic comedy from 1994 led by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Unlike Kesari which was filled with highly commercial elements supporting it, its sequel Kesari 2 has turned out to be an intense drama which continues to attract a well enough volume of audience all thanks to its strong content. While the other two new releases perform at the box office on a smaller level, Kesari Chapter 2 remains largely unaffected by the two films. As for Jaat, it is an action-drama targeting an entirely different section of the audience from the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

