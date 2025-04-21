Kesari vs Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Comparison Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest release lags far behind its prequel
Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, remained far behind its prequel, Kesari (2018) in the first four days of box office comparison.
Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar as the lead, is now playing in cinemas. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is holding up well, but couldn't match the box office collections of its predecessor, Kesari, released in 2018. Here's a look at the day-wise box office comparison between Kesari and Kesari Chapter 2.
Kesari Chapter 2 remains far behind its prequel in the first four days
Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 kickstarted its journey with a modest start of Rs 7.50 crore. The movie further collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2 and then Rs 12 crore on Day 3, wrapping its opening weekend at just Rs 29 crore. As per estimates, the courtroom drama collected Rs 4.25 crore on its Day 4, passing the crucial Monday test.
In contrast, Kesari Chapter 1 had a solid opening of Rs 21 crore in the pre-pandemic times. The historical war drama collected Rs 17 crore on Day 2 and Rs 18.50 crore on Day 3. Its fourth-day collection was around Rs 8.25 crore. Kesari had a superb box office trend and ended its box office journey at Rs 152 crore net in India, bagging a HIT verdict.
It will be interesting to see how Kesari Chapter 2 performs in the coming days. The Akshay Kumar movie will soon face the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the box office.
Day-wise box office comparison of Kesari and Kesari Chapter 2 :
|Day
|Kesari Chapter 1
|Kesari Chapter 2
|1
|Rs 21 crore
|Rs 7.50 crore
|2
|Rs 17 crore
|Rs 9.50 crore
|3
|Rs 18.50 crore
|Rs 12 crore
|4
|Rs 8.25 crore
|Rs 4.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 64.75 crore
|Rs 33.25 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas
Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
