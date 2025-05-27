Raid 2 Box Office Day 27: Ajay Devgn's Hit thriller drama collects Rs 65 lakh on its 4th Tuesday
Ajay Devgn starrer thriller drama Raid 2 added Rs 65 lakh to the tally on its fourth Tuesday. The cume now reaches Rs 155.85 crore net in India
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2 continues to lure the audience even in its fourth week. The movie has registered another spike on the 4th Tuesday due to offers on ticket prices in the multiplex chains.
Raid 2 adds Rs 0.65 crore to the tally, targets Rs 160 crore finish
Backed by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, Raid 2 began its box office journey by opening with Rs 19 crore. It scored over Rs 92.75 crore by the end of its extended opening week. The movie further entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second weekend and stormed over the Rs 155 crore mark in its 26 days of theatrical run.
As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 65 lakh to the tally on its Day 27 (4th Tuesday), bringing the total box office collection to Rs 155.85 crore net at the Indian box office.
Based on its trends in the fourth week, the movie is heading for a finish somewhere around Rs 160 crore mark. It will stick to the cinemas at least for one more week until the release of Housefull 5 on June 6th.
For the unversed, the Rajkummar Gupta directorial not only marked the return of Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik on screen but also ended his dearth for clean Hit movies. All eyes are now on the box office performance of his next releases- Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Extended Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 38.85 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 0.80 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 0.65 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 155.85 crore
Raid 2 is in theaters now
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
