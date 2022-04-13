KGF 2 Screen Count & Opening Day Analysis: Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer set to release on 10,000 screens

Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, has become a hot property in the trade. The film was always expected to have a huge frenzy around its release but this level of craze and fanfare for the film was not expected, especially after the numerous delays it faced courtesy, Covid-19. The film is expected to take a thunderous opening all over India with day 1 India gross predictions at a mind-numbing Rs. 150 cr gross. The film is getting an extensive release in North India and is by far the widest release in North India since Covid-19.



KGF: Chapter 2 is releasing on 4400 screens in North India and 10000 screens worldwide. With 4400 screens in the North, the number has comfortably gone past the previous best Sooryavanshi, which was released on 3600 screens. At the time of Sooryavanshi, many screens in the north belt were non-functional. It could have had the widest release but sadly, that wasn’t the case. With KGF: Chapter 2 getting a 4400 screen release, one can say with utmost confidence that release sizes can be as much as they were in Pre-Covid times. Hindi tent pole releases can expect a 5000 screen release now and that is impressive.



With the exhibition sector of India slowly getting back the momentum and with audiences making their intentions clear about watching big movies in theatres, it is all about giving audiences the content that they desire. With inflated ticket rates backing the extensive release and pre-release hype, KGF – Chapter 2 is expected to take a record opening in the Hindi-speaking belts with nett collections expected to be in the vicinity of Rs. 55 cr for the Hindi version alone.



You can watch KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres from 14th April.

