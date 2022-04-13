Advance Booking: Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi) sells over 12.75 lakh tickets for opening day; Collects 27 crore already

KGF: Chapter 2 is creating unheard records with it’s advance booking across the nation. The Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama fronted by Yash with Sanjay Dutt in negative role is creating a mayhem at the ticket window with it’s advance booking sale. According to our extensive tracking, the movie has grossed Rs 33 crore across the country in advance. The data has been derived by tracking over 13000 shows, including IMAX 2D format. In the earlier articles, we had used limited data sample ranging from 3000 to 5500 shows, but a glance at 13000 shows suggest that the film hype has actually penetrated across the country.

The film has sold over 12.75 lakh tickets in advance, and with a day more left for it’s release, KGF: Chapter 2 is headed towards selling more 15 lakh tickets for the opening day in advance. The nett total for the opening day advance booking as of now stands at an earth-shattering figure of Rs 27 crore, and mind you, this is higher than the opening day of all Bollywood films since the release of Hrithik Roshan fronted War in 2019.

KGF: Chapter 2 has an overall capacity of collecting nearly 70 crores nett (may be more) on the opening day and these figures indicate that KGF 2 is on its course to clock an opening day upside of Rs 45 crore. The gangster drama has a shot of going past the opening day collection of War (Hindi Only: Rs 51 crore) and Avengers: End Game (All Languages: Rs 53 crore). Be it east, west, north or south – KGF: Chapter 2 has become a rage across the country, and this is just the beginning as the spot bookings will also be high on the day of release. The movie has brought the single screens in the tier 2 and 3 areas back to life by recording the sort of advances not many except of Salman Khan films between 2010 to 2018 (Barring Tubelight) and Bahubali 2 had put up.

Basically, KGF 2 will be running at an occupancy of 60 to 80 percent throughout the day, with the former being the minimum and later being the maximum. Talking of the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, KGF 2 has sold nearly 3.60 lakh tickets and by Wednesday afternoon, it will go past the overall advance ticket sales of War in the three chains. To put things to perspective, War had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in advance at the three chains whereas Bahubali 2 had sold around 6.5 lakh tickets at the national chain. While the advances of KGF 2 might be lower than Bahubali 2 in terms of ticket sales, the collections are much higher because of the hike in prices over the last 5 years. The gross total of advance for opening day at the three chains is around Rs 12.00 crore

All in all, KGF 2 is creating HISTORY in true sense in the Hindi belts and is proving to be a monster of another level. It remains to be seen how strong the spot bookings are as that would decide what sort of figure does KGF 2 finally ends up doing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for such in-depth reporting of box office collections.

