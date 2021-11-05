Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and co. entertain despite some roadblocks

Director: Rohit Shetty

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Platform: Cinema Halls

Rating: 3/5

In 2011, Rohit Shetty directed Ajay Devgn in Singham followed by its sequel in 2014. Four years later he collaborated with Ranveer Singh in Simmba and decided to spin India’s maiden cop universe. After a long wait, the universe has finally expanded with Akshay Kumar joining in as ATS chief, Sooryavanshi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1993 Mumbai Blast and Rohit tactfully integrates it in the present context of terrorism.

The city is on the target of terror outfits and one only person can save it – there’s no money for guessing as the man is Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. He is established as a no-nonsense cop and has a parallel comic track due to his tendency to forget names. The humor is limited but works at most of the attempts as it flows organically in the screenplay. With the initial 2 hours of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty gets closer to his attempt of making an edge of the seat thriller, much like his debut, Zameen. The first two hours are more in the thriller zone with some larger-than-life elements; however, the narrative shifts the tempo to a different space in its extended climax wherein Ajay and Ranveer make a smashing entry.

The premise and the instances happening through the narrative are predictable, and it’s a tale of convenience, however, Rohit manages to engage and entertain for a major portions. The picturization, scale and the action sequences are testimony to the fact that such films are meant to be consumed on the big screen. The first half is engaging with some hiccups in the flashback scenes; however, the pace dips a bit in the initial 30 minutes of the second half. But it’s quick to pick up again in the pre-climax. A 10-minute bomb drill sequence, with a commentary on Hindu Muslim unity is the major highlight of Sooryavanshi, which is surely among the best moments of a Rohit Shetty film, and elevates the vibe of the film. It’s unlike anything one has seen in either Rohit Shetty or Akshay Kumar films.

Talking about the technical aspects, a film like Sooryavanshi called for better dialogues. The punch lines that we got to see in films like Singham and Simmba are missing in Sooryavanshi, which is a slight let down. The cinematography is top notch whereas the film could have been edited better as there was a scope to cut short the run-time by 10 minutes. There are two songs – Mere Yaara and Tip Tip Barsa 2.0 – in the narrative. Rohit finds the middle ground in action scenes too striking a fine balance in keeping them real and larger than life. And Akshay performs them with perfection. It’s as if he was tailor made to perform these stunts and we wish to see him do this often.

In terms of performances, Akshay Kumar shines as Veer Sooryavanshi. He has graduated from the space of larger-than-life cinema and off late, aces the space of realism – Sooryavanshi marries the two worlds, bringing best out of the Khiladi. He is in his elements and puts up a solid performance. Katrina Kaif doesn’t have much to do in the film, and surprisingly, Tip Tip Barsa 2.0 doesn’t utilize her dancing skills to the full potential. The character does bring in a major conflict in the climax, but that’s all about it. Ranveer Singh is stellar as Simmba. It’s his entry in the film that changes the serious template of the film, and gets some of the best one-liners. He is sure to bring the single screens down with his extended appearance. His chemistry with Akshay brings in the laughs. And well, Rohit saves the Iron Man of his universe, Singham for the finale, who gets an introduction equivalent to a superhero. Ajay Devgn is made for Singham and just his walk in the Khaki Vardhi is enough to get cheers from the audience.

All in all, Sooryavanshi has its share of flaws, but also has enough going in its favor to entertain the audience on the big screen. It’s a vehicle driven by Akshay Kumar, who gets support from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the finale, resulting in a Diwali Dhamaka. It’s unlike any Rohit Shetty film to date, rather, among his aesthetically sound directorial, which just deserved a little better writing and editing.

Also Read| Eternals Review: Chloé Zhao & Marvel Studios' unconventional allegiance leaves you in a conundrum