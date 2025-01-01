Khadaan Box Office: Dev starrer action drama ends Bengali movie industry's year on HIGH note

Khadaan, starring Dev in double roles along with Jissu Sengupta, Barkha Bisht, Idhika Paul, and Anirban Chakrabarti, is performing well at the box office. The movie ended 2024 with a bang in West Bengal.

Written and directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, the Bengali-language action thriller has impressed the audience with its content and execution. The word-of-mouth is driving the audience to the cinemas resulting in a favourable result for Khadaan.

Released on December 20, the movie faced a clash with two other Bengali releases. However, Khadaan lived up to the expectations and made a flying start on its opening day. Further, it grew very well on the weekdays and managed to recover its production cost on the 2nd weekend itself. The movie ended 2024 on a high note and is still going strong at the Bengali box office.

Looking at its trends, Khadaan is all set to emerge as a successful venture on its home turf. It will keep on attracting the audience to the theaters for a couple of weeks till the release of the next Bengali biggie. Bankrolled by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Surinder Films, Khadaan is paving its way to dethrone Bohuropi starring Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Abir Chatterjee from the top spot to emerge as the highest grossing Bengali film ever.

For the unversed, Khadaan marked the return of actor Dev to the genre of action after a break of a few years.

Watch Khadaan Trailer:

A Brief About Khadaan

In Khadaan, Dev plays the dual roles, Shyam Mahato, a coal mine worker and his son, Madhu. Jisshu Sengupta is cast as his friend, Mohan Das. Barkha Bisht plays Shyam's wife, Jamuna and Idhika is cast as Mohan's wife, Latika. Filmed extensively in the coal mines in Bengal, Khandaan takes you to the journey of two coal mine workers navigating their lives in a tussle for power and friendship. It is locking horns with Mithun Chakraborty's Shontaan which also hit the screens on December 20.

Have you watched Khadaan?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

