Box Office: Big regional movies UI and Khadaan enjoy amazing pre-Christmas weekend; Star heroes don't disappoint

December 20 marked the beginning for several new releases in India amid the fever of Pushpa 2 in cinemas. While Hindi box office had Vanvaas, regional cinema ones opened doors for big movies like Viduthalai 2, Marco, UI and Khadaan. Speaking of new Kannada and Bengali releases, UI and Khadaan, both movies have been scoring well at the box office.

UI And Khadaan Witness Great Weekend Ahead Of Christmas

UI and Khadaan have completed three days at the Indian box office and both movies enjoyed a great weekend. They will now surge their businesses on the occasion of Christmas Day as cinegoers are expected to utilize the holiday falling in the middle of the week. Kannada star Upendra Rao, who is playing the lead role in UI, hasn't disappointed his fans. Similarly, Bengali superstar Dev, who also enjoys great fan-following in his industry, has assured its successful run in theaters.

UI And Khadaan Are Biggest Openers Of Upendra Rao And Dev

UI, also helmed by Upendra Rao, is the biggest opener of his career till date. Going by its rising business, the science fiction dystopian action film will end up being as one of his biggest solo grossers by the end of its theatrical run.

Also starring Jisshu Sengupta, Khadaan is one of the biggest openers in West Bengal. It is also Dev's best opening film so far. Soojit Rino Dutta's directorial will also emerge as Dev's biggest solo grossing film while reaching the finish line.

UI And Khadaan's Competitions

UI will lock horns with Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming film, Max, in theaters. The Kannada action thriller will hit the screens on December 25 (Christmas). It is yet to be seen if Upendra Rao-starrer will have any impact on its performance with the arrival of Max in the coming week. UI was released alongside movies from other languages, Viduthalai Part 2, Marco, Bachhala Malli, and Vanvaas.

Khadaan clashed with Raj Chakrabarty's latest directorial, Shontaan at the Bengali box office. Mithun Chakraborty-starrer family drama was also released on December 20.

Both UI and Khadaan are expected to grow their businesses at the regional box office amid Pushpa 2's wave, considering the star power and their respective content.

