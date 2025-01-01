Box Office: Gravity defying run of South Indian movies in Hindi; from Marco to Karthikeya 2, Kantara and Pushpa

South Indian movies are becoming big attractions at the box office in the post-pandemic times. While there were a very few successful South biggies in Hindi before Covid 19 pandemic, things have completely changed in the last few years. Here's taking a look at some of the gravity defying South Indian movies at the Hindi box office.

Marco starring Unni Mukundan is the latest offering of South cinema that is breaking out in the North circuit. Opened with Rs 1 lakh on its opening day in Hindi, the A-rated gory action thriller grew extremely well in its 2nd week and is set to record Rs 1 crore on its Day 13 (New Year) in the Hindi belt. The growth from Day 1 to Day 13 is nothing less than a dream. As per trends, Marco is expected to end its theatrical run by hitting around Rs 10 crore net in Hindi.

Before Marco, there were multiple movies like Kantara, Pushpa, and Karthikeya 2 which opened with minute numbers but ended their theatrical run by collecting a massive figure in the North belt.

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty had taken an opening of Rs 1.25 crore in Hindi and went onto collect a massive Rs 80 crore, resulting in a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie became a Pan-India sensation due to which the makers decided to bring its prequel and capitalize on it. Kantara Chapter 1 is slated to hit the screens this year. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the Hindi box office.

Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran won hearts of the audience with its mythical plot and engaging storyline. The movie opened with just Rs 7 lakh, however it wrapped its theatrical business at a massive Rs 25 crore net in the Hindi dubbed version.

Last but not the least, Pushpa Part 1: The Rise scripted history in 2021. Beginning its journey in the North circuit with just Rs 3 crore, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna movie turned out to be a blockbuster by hitting over Rs 100 crore plus in the Hindi markets. The mass actioner was such a huge hit that makers were compelled to take the story forward with its sequel. And The rest is history!

Pushpa 2 is still storming the box office and expected to end its theatrical run by minting around Rs 750 crore net at the Hindi box office. It has already became the #1 movie in Hindi language surpassing Stree 2 and Jawan.

Expecting more such banger surprises in 2025. Pinkvilla wishes you a happy new year! Stay tuned for more such updates.

