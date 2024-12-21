Khadaan Day 1 Box Office: Dev starrer takes a huge start in West Bengal; Big surge expected over the weekend

Directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, Khadaan was released on December 20, 2024. The Bengali film stars Dev and Jissu Sengupta as the leads. Also featuring Barkha Bisht, Idhika Paul, Anirban Chakrabarti, and John Bhattacharya, the action thriller explores the epic journey of friendship between Shyam Mahato and Mohan Das who develop a strong bond over time.

Khadaan Shines On Opening Day In West Bengal

Backed by Surinder Films and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Khadaan is one of the biggest openers in West Bengal. Going by the estimates, weekend advances are excellent. The business of Dev and Jisshu-starrer is likely to surge at the box office in the opening weekend.

Khadaan has been living up to its hype which was boosted after massive promotions by the team. It is a full paisa-vasool film and packed with high-end action sequences. Released ahead of the Christmas, the Bengali film will remind you of Kannada actor Yash's period action film, KGF.

The holiday season would help Khadaan rake in good money at the box office. The verdict of Dev and Jisshu Sengupta's film will be decided based on its business during the occasions of Christmas and New Year.

Khadaan Is Dev's Best Opener Of His Career

Khadaan has also brought Dev, one of the superstars of the Bengali entertainment industry, in a full commercial film. The recently released movie is his best opener till date. Khadaan marks actor's debut as a creative director. Dev was last seen as a lead in Tekka a few months back. The vigilante action thriller was released in October 2024.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Khadaan Here:

A Brief About Khadaan

In Khadaan, Dev plays the dual roles, Shyam Mahato, a coal mine worker and his son, Madhu. Jisshu Sengupta is cast as his friend, Mohan Das. Barkha Bisht plays Shyam's wife, Jamuna and Idhika is cast as Mohan's wife, Latika. Filmed extensively in the coal mines in Bengal, Khandaan takes you to the journey of two coal mine workers navigating their lives in a tussle for power and friendship. It is locking horns with Mithun Chakraborty's Shontaan which also hit the screens on December 20.

