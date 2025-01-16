Khadaan Final Box Office Verdict: Dev delivers a big BLOCKBUSTER

Khadaan, starring Dev in double roles along with Jissu Sengupta, Barkha Bisht, Idhika Paul, and Anirban Chakrabarti, has exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The Bengali movie performed exceptionally well and ended its box office journey on a high.

Khadaan emerges as the biggest blockbuster of 2024 in Bengal

Written and directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, the Bengali-language action thriller was released in cinemas during the pre-Christmas weekend of 2024. It took a banger opening, followed by a phenomenal trend.

Khadaan recovered its cost of production in the second weekend itself and further enjoyed the benefits of the Christmas and New Year holidays. The movie ran for almost four weeks and is set to end its theatrical run with a BLOCKBUSTER verdict.

Positive reception helps Khadaan for a favourable end

Bankrolled by Dev Entertainment Ventures, Khadaan was opened to positive word-of-mouth among critics and the audience alike. Mounted on a relatively higher budget, the action thriller was touted to be one of the most anticipated Bengali movies of last year. Further, the promotional assets and positive reception drove the audience crazy.

The Dev starrer emerged as Bengali cinema's biggest blockbuster of 2024, thanks to its positive word-of-mouth and phenomenal trends at the box office.

Is Khadaan 2 on cards?

Khadaan marked the return of Dev to the action genre after a short break of a few years. The climax of Khadaan hints towards the possibilities of its sequel. However, the makers are yet to take a call on whether they will bring the 2nd instalment or not. Looking at the trends, a sequel to such a big blockbuster will be a safe bet.

