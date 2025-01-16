Thalapathy 69 Box Office Expectations: Vijay's last movie TARGETS to become his biggest yet, BY A MARGIN

Actor Vijay, who is fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has had an illustrious career in Tamil cinema. The superstar was last seen in The Greatest of All Time in 2024 and is now gearing up for his next movie to be released in October this year. Tentatively titled, Thalapathy 69, the upcoming political action thriller has huge expectations, considering it is Vijay's last film before he makes his entry into politics.

Thalapathy 69 Targets Rs 750 Crore Gross Globally; To Become Highest Grosser Of Vijay's Career

Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is targetting an all-time record in Tamil Nadu and is expected to gross Rs 750 crore in global markets. If Vijay's last movie touches the mark, it will be huge business for a concept film that is mainly catering to the South Indian audiences.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, it is eyeing to emerge as the highest grossing Vijay movie of all time by a margin. As of now, Vijay's 2023 film, Leo holds the record of being the highest grosser of his career. The Greatest of All Time was a blockbuster during its release last year, however, it earned lesser business than the 2023 movie.

Vijay Quitting Films; To Enter Politics

Thalapathy Vijay has been a very consistent box office performer since 2016 with just a couple of movies performing less than expected. In a career spanning over three decades, the celebrated actor has worked in 68 movies so far, Thalapathy 69 to be his 69th film. Vijay is now leaving cinema and will begin his political career.

In October 2024, Vijay hosted the first state conference and rally of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. While addressing the crowd, the GOAT star shared that he is quitting films at the peak of his career to serve the people in the state.

