Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham movies are heading for single-digit opening

The battle of pre-sales is heating up between the Independence Day releases! While Stree 2 is leading by a wide margin and set to take a mammoth opening, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are fighting to be the second-most preferred choice this weekend.

As of August 13th, 11 PM, the Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-drama has taken the lead on John Abraham-fronted action film Vedaa, though both are on similar grounds.

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: The battle is on for the second spot

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, and Aditya Seal. The movie has sold around 10,000 tickets in the top three National chains—PVRInox and Cinepolis. While Khel Khel Mein is recording better pre-sales in urban centers, Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari, is relatively better in mass pockets. The Nikhil Dwivedi-directed action film has sold around 8000 tickets in the National chains for the opening day.

With one day still in hand, both movies are likely to record advance sales of 20K to 30K in the top multiplex chains, before their release on August 15.

Heavy dependency on walk-ins and public reception

For now, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are not showing any initial rush among the audience. Talking about the opening day numbers, both movies are heading for single-digit openings on August 15, the National holiday. However, if they succeed in garnering positive word of mouth, their business should flourish in the extended weekend and even enjoy a long run at the box office.

The fate and longevity of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa will heavily depend on the public reception. What's in the favour of the Independence Day releases is that they could enjoy a free run of 45 days at the theatres. The next major film is Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, scheduled for release on October 2.

Watch Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Trailers

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Release Date, Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham Independence Day Clashes

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa will be released in cinemas on August 15. For the uninitiated, this will be the third clash between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham on the National Holiday.

In 2018, Gold and Satyameva Jayate faced each other at the box office, while a year later, Mission Mangal and Batla House clashed on Independence Day. Interestingly, both times, the clashes emerged fruitful and beneficial for the makers.

