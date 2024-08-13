Ulajh Lifetime Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor starrer reaches end of lackluster theatrical run; Grosses just Rs 12 crore worldwide

Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew is about to leave theatres in 13 days flat. The movie released alongside Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and managed to rake-in just around Rs 12 crore worldwide. Of the Rs 12 crore, Ulajh netted Rs 8.25 crore in India (Rs 9.90 crore gross) and grossed another USD 225k (Rs 1.90 crore) internationally. The global theatrical share of Ulajh may be less than Rs 5 crore and that's a sad story.

Ulajh Ends Its Theatrical Run Grossing Just Rs 12 Crore Worldwide

Ulajh released in 800 screens and managed to show some sort of growth over the weekend. It toppled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on first Sunday and has been leading the latter in week 2 by a very slim margin. The Janhvi Kapoor movie, however, won't cross the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer, be it in India, internationally, or worldwide. Not that crossing that movie will change much but it would surely be seen as a silver lining in the dark clouds.

Ulajh Had To Perform Much Better At The Box Office, Regardless Of The Targetted Release

Regardless of the deservingly small release that the makers opted for, it is undeniable that Ulajh is a well budgeted mid-sized film starring an actress with a good social media presence and decent theatrical pull, which needed to do much better at the box office. The theatrical share will not even take care of the print and advertising of the film. Even with the non-theatrical revenues, it is unlikely that the makers of Ulajh will make any money on the film.

Movies like Ulajh will be less feasible now, since the digital market is seeing a major correction. Films have to do well in the theatres and the non-theatrical revenues can't be what a film producer heavily depends upon.

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She is appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC, so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally, until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life, personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

Ulajh On Digital

Ulajh will stream on digital in the last week of September, 2024. If you have watched the movie, what are your thoughts on the same?

