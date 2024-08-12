Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham fronted Independence Day releases lack initial rush; Will depend on walk-ins

Independence Day 2024 is round the corner and the Indpendence Day releases are all set to release. Stree 2 is the most preferred movie choice for Hindi moviegoers by a huge margin. Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are competing to emerge as the second most preferred movie option for Hindi cinegoers. At the time of this article (10:30pm, August 12th, 2024), Vedaa leads Khel Khel Mein by the barest of margins.

Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa Battle It Out To Be The 2nd Most Preferred Hindi Release This Independence Day

Khel Khel Mein has sold 3000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day while Vedaa has sold 3500 tickets. Vedaa is leading in the mass pockets while Khel Khel Mein is showing a relatively better response in metros across India. Both movies look to sell in the vicinity of 20-30 thousand tickets in top national chains for the opening day as of now. The spot bookings will decide whether Khel Khel Mein emerges as the second most preferred choice this Independence Day or Vedaa. The result however doesn't matter much in the larger scheme of things as both movies had to have better advances.

Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa Will Rely On Spot Bookings And Strong Word Of Mouth

With the way things stand, both movies look to collect in the mid single-digits and we are talking about a national holiday. It's a long weekend and hopefully the word of mouth will help them post atleast respectable numbers if not good or great. Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have had great outings on Independence Day in the past. Akshay Kumar delivered his 2 biggest openers, Gold and Mission Mangal on the big holiday. John Abraham blew all lids off with the phenomenal opening of Satyameva Jayate. He followed it up with Batla House, which emerged a hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa In Theatres From 15th August, 2024

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are all set to release in theatres on 15th August, 2024. The tickets for both movies can now be purchased from the box office or from online movie ticket booking websites. Have you booked your tickets yet? What are your box office expectations from the two films? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Decoding the screen game for Independence Day box office clash