Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Box Office collection; Biz crashes on Monday in Karnataka

Vikrant Rona had a big drop on day five as the collections crashed in Karnataka on Monday. The film collected Rs. 3.50 crores on Monday, which actually doesn’t look like all that big decline from Friday but that’s because the Hindi version had a very minor drop from Friday while the main region i.e. Karnataka dropped by more than 60 per cent from already low Friday. The holds were better outside Karnataka for Hindi and Telugu versions and sometimes the Hindi version can actually take the film home, but here collections from these places are at low levels, so it doesn’t really mean anything.

The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8.25 crores

Sunday - Rs. 10.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Total - Rs. 42.50 crores

This has been a common theme in multiple films in South India this year (coincidentally most of them opened on Thursday) the opening day is fine, drops big on Friday, stabilises a bit on Saturday, shows good growth on Sunday and then crashes on Monday. Valimai, James, SVP and Beast did that and now Vikrant Rona followed the same as well. The first week for the film will likely earn around Rs. 50 crores and then close over/under Rs. 60 crores, which is a good number for a Kannada film but the cost involved are higher than a normal Kannada film, so it needed to do better. The four days collections in Karnataka state are Rs. 26 crores approx, which should reach Rs. 29-30 crores by Thursday and then close around Rs. 35-40 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 26 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6.75 crores

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 2.75 crores

North India - Rs. 7 crores