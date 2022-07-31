Vikrant Rona Day Three box office collection; Biz shows growth on Saturday

Vikrant Rona showed a growth of 20-25 per cent on Saturday in India, collecting Rs. 8.25 crores approx, for a three days total of Rs. 28.25 crores approx. The growth on Saturday was normal, though, after the drop on Friday , it needed to do better than normal. There should be another jump in collections today, for four day extended weekend of Rs. 37-38 crores approx.

The major growth for the film on Saturday came outside Karnataka, where the Hindi version jumped by around 60 per cent while the Tamil version grew by 50 per cent, but since the collections in these regions are on low levels, the growth doesn’t really mean much. In Karnataka, the film jumped by around 10 per cent, collecting Rs. 4.75 crores approx for a running total of Rs. 18.50 crores. Bengaluru city saw collections surging by around 25 per cent while the rest of the state remained flat, with some centres jumping while others dropping from Friday.

The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8.25 crores

Total - Rs. 28.25 crores

The film is holding better in the 3D version with nearly 85 per cent of collections in Karanataka state coming in the 3D version on Saturday as compared to around 70 per cent on Thursday i.e. opening day.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 18.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 4.10 crores

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 1.75 crores

North India - Rs. 3.90 crores