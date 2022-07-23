Highest grossing films of the year 2022 in India; KGF 2, RRR heavy lifts in year of few Big Hits, many Misses

On one hand, the top movies of the year did historic business, with both earning over Rs. 900 crores while on other hand there isn’t really much outside the top five grossers. The list of top ten grossers of the year is really top-heavy, with the first two films doing more than the top ten did last year.