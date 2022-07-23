Highest grossing films of the year 2022 in India; KGF 2, RRR heavy lifts in year of few Big Hits, many Misses
On one hand, the top movies of the year did historic business, with both earning over Rs. 900 crores while on other hand there isn’t really much outside the top five grossers. The list of top ten grossers of the year is really top-heavy, with the first two films doing more than the top ten did last year.
KGF Chapter 2 and RRR heads the list with Rs. 992 crores and Rs. 902 crores respectively, both also being the second and third highest grossers of all time in the country. Vikram emerged as the biggest Tamil language film ever grossing over Rs. 300 crores in India. The Kashmir Files, though with extraordinary external factors pushing it, gave some jaw-dropping collections during its first week. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was number five with over Rs. 200 crores, showing that Post CoVID box office can still deliver if the product could be something that can deliver.
Even though the box office was slow in almost every region but the best performing region so far has been Tamil Nadu and Kerala, even though the two biggest movies of the year; Beast and Valimai did Average business, but likes of Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, Don, RRR, and KRK did well during the second quarter of the year in Tamil Nadu.
Outside the top ten, there have been quite many regional blockbusters like Bheeshma Parvam, 777 Charlie, James, Pawankhind (Marathi), Saunkan Saunkane (Punjabi), etc. The latter three emerged as the second highest grossing films ever in India of their respective industry, while the first two were third highest.
The highest grossing movies at the Indian box office in the year 2022 are as follows:
- KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 991.60 crores
- RRR - Rs. 902.10 crores
- Vikram - Rs. 307 crores Approx
- The Kashmir Files - Rs. 280.80 crores
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs. 217.90 crores
- Beast - Rs. 169.40 crores
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 161 crores
- Sarkaru Vaari Paata - Rs. 155.60 crores
- Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs. 151.80 crores
- Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 132.90 crores
