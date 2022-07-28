EXCLUSIVE: Kiccha Sudeep confirms his plans of directing Salman Khan; Says, 'The process started last year'

In 2021, Kiccha Sudeep in an interview had spoken about his plans to direct his Dabangg 3 co-star, Salman Khan in a feature film. Ever since then, not much has been known about his subject. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sudeep opened up about his next with Salman. He confirmed that there is something brewing in that direction. "When (read IF) I am directing Salman Khan, you should wait no," he smiles.

Sudeep is quick to add, "The process just started last year and wait for some more time. I have to tell him the story, then he has to say a yes and then tell the time of coming to set. With Salman Bhai, it's going to be like that. He is so busy with so many people writing for him. We keep discussing and it will happen at the right time." His Vikrant Rona is presented by Salman in the Hindi markets.

Sudeep insists that SK has seen some footage of the film and was mighty impressed with what he saw. "He has definitely seen the show reels which was around 18 minutes long before coming on board the film. He was impressed and has been linked with us since then. I share a bond with him and have an equation. I didn't go asking him, once he got to know that I am tapping the Hindi market, he said, 'I am there for you'. It's a very big thing. He is a big star, earning money left right and center," says Sudeep.

The actor concludes, "He was there for me and did his best for my film. It's a huge thing for me. If he believes in something, he will do it." Watch the full video interview below as Sudeep discusses Vikrant Rona, the idea of spinning it into a franchise, the possibility of working with Prabhas and uniting with Rakshit Shetty on Thugs of Malgudi. Video below

