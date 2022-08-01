Vikrant Rona First Weekend box office collection; Kiccha Sudeep starrer gross over Rs. 40 crores worldwide

Vikrant Rona had a solid 30 per cent jump in collections on Sunday, grossing Rs. 10.50 crores approx, for a four-day extended weekend of Rs. 38.50 crores approx at the Indian box office. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer grossed another $300K approx internationally, for a worldwide opening of Rs. 41 crores approx.

In isolation, these are very good numbers for a Kannada film, the third biggest ever, only behind two KGF movies, but the costs involved are very high, making these numbers just about par. The trend during the weekend was quite healthy with good growth coming on Saturday and Sunday, but these were coming from a big drop on Friday . If the Friday had held better and then the same trend for the next two days would have given a good opening weekend of preferably closer to Rs. 45 crores.

The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8 crores

Sunday - Rs. 10.50 crores

Total - Rs. 38.50 crores

The film collected most of its money from Karnataka, with Rs. 24 crores approx four-days extended weekend. The four days collections in the state were the fourth highest ever for the industry, behind KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 77.80 crores), James (Rs. 34 crores) and KGF Chapter 1 (est. Rs. 27 crores approx). Telugu states were probably the best performer garnering Rs. 6 crores weekend, with distributors recovering their investment. The Hindi and Tamil version couldn’t find many takers.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 24 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6 crores

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 2.50 crores

North India - Rs. 6 crores