Vikrant Rona First week box office collection; Sudeep starrer underwhelms after a good start
Vikrant Rona completed its extended first week at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 49 crores approx
Vikrant Rona completed its extended first week at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 49 crores approx. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer action-adventure thriller had a good start last week but dropped heavily on the second day. The weekend did see some growth but coming from a low Friday it didn’t really matter much and eventually, the business crashed on Monday ending any hopes if there were any. The business dropped further on the following days and business on Thursday was less than half of Monday. Now this has been a commonality in many South film recently, so no surprises here.
The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:
Thursday - Rs. 13.50 crores
Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores
Saturday - Rs. 8.25 crores
Sunday - Rs. 10.75 crores
Monday - Rs. 3.50 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 2.75 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 2.10 crores
Thursday - Rs. 1.65 crores
Total - Rs. 49 crores
There is no major competition in the second week for the film, so the weekend should see some growth again but that won’t change the fate of the film with the final business expected to be around Rs. 55-60 crores. The film has collected Rs. 29 crores approx in Karnataka so far and will struggle to reach Rs. 35 crores final when it really should have collected more than Rs. 50 crores at least. The Telugu version of the film is the only bright spot with Rs. 7.50 crores approx in eight days.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 29.25 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 7.50 crores
Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 3.25 crores
North India - Rs. 9 crores
Total - Rs. 49 crores
