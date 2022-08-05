Vikrant Rona First week box office collection; Sudeep starrer underwhelms after a good start

The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8.25 crores

Sunday - Rs. 10.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2.75 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 2.10 crores

Thursday - Rs. 1.65 crores

Total - Rs. 49 crores

There is no major competition in the second week for the film, so the weekend should see some growth again but that won’t change the fate of the film with the final business expected to be around Rs. 55-60 crores. The film has collected Rs. 29 crores approx in Karnataka so far and will struggle to reach Rs. 35 crores final when it really should have collected more than Rs. 50 crores at least. The Telugu version of the film is the only bright spot with Rs. 7.50 crores approx in eight days.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 29.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 7.50 crores

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 3.25 crores

North India - Rs. 9 crores