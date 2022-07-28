EXCLUSIVE: Kiccha Sudeep opens up about wanting to work with Prabhas but on one CONDITION

Kiccha Sudeep's much anticipated pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona has hit the theaters today. The film, which has been carrying a lot of buzz, has been released and is receiving a good response from the audiences. As today's cinema is all about pan India, with celebs from different industries collaborating together, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kiccha Sudeep opened up about working with Prabhas.

The actor showed his interest on working with Prabhas but under one condition. The Kannada star said, " Why not? Do we look like enemies? He is a very sweet guy, I met him once. If there is good stuff for both of us, I would love to. But not as a villain. With Dabangg, I am done as a villain. I have always been a protagonist. I don't mind playing in a grey shade. I don't want to be an out-and-out villain. The only time I played an out-and-out villain was in Dabangg. I did it happily for Salman sir. Otherwise, I am not that. With anyone else, it has to be a good role for both of us."

Sudeep’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. This highly anticipated project also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in crucial roles, along with others. Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. Vikrant Rona is out in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

Also Read: Vikrant Rona Twitter review: Netizens hail Kiccha Sudeep starrer; Call it the best film after RRR and KGF

Meanwhile, Prabhas has choc-o-bloc schedule. He has Projectk with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan. The actor also has Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Raja Dulex with director Maruthi in pipeline.

Watch the full interview here: