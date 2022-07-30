Box Office: Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona (Hindi) stumbles with Rs 75 lakh Friday; Shamshera continues to fall

Kichcha Sudeep & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Vikrant Rona and Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor’s Shamshera found the going tough this Friday. Neither of the films could clock Rs. 1 cr nett or more. They faced stiff competition from the new title Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, which secured a fair opening, given the circumstances.

Vikrant Rona (Hindi) on its first day, managed to clock Rs. 1 cr nett but the numbers dropped by about 25 percent on day 2 since it lost a substantial amount of screens to the new release. The second day numbers were around Rs. 75 lakh and this drop, more or less, seals the fate of the film, since the film had to ideally double itself on day 2, to emerge a long-runner in the Hindi belt. Salman Khan presented the Hindi version of the film and the film did get good showcasing to start with. However, the local competition meant that it had to compromise on the number of shows from Friday and it showed in the box office numbers. It is not the typical masala film from the south and is more of an adventure thriller. The audience in Hindi is not used to watching films with convoluted screenplays and so, it has been tough for most to keep a track of it.

Shamshera crashed on its second Friday as it collected around Rs. 50 lakh on its eighth day. The numbers have constantly kept going down, and the film has barely crossed Rs. 40 cr. The film will end its domestic run in the vicinity of Rs. 43 cr and it is one of the biggest disasters of all time. Overseas numbers have been downright dismal too, although they have been better than the last 5 Yash Raj Films.

Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of Vikrant Rona (Hindi) and Shamshera:

Vikrant Rona (Hindi):

Day 1 – Rs. 1 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 75 lakh

Total: Rs. 1.75 cr nett

Shamshera

Week 1 – Rs. 39.85 cr

Day 8 – Rs. 50 lakh

Total: Rs. 40.35 cr nett



