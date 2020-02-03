EXCLUSIVE: Kiccha Sudeep opens up about his film career, hosting Bigg Boss Kannada & facing criticism

The Pailwaan actor who recently featured in the blockbuster film, Dabangg 3 and hosted the latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, spoke candidly about various aspects of his film career.

The Kannada megastar Kiccha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the film industry. The Pailwaan actor who recently featured in the blockbuster film, Dabangg 3 and hosted the latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, spoke candidly about various aspects of his film career. The south megastar Kiccha Sudeep enjoys massive fan following and every film of the star is a celebration for his fans across the country. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: When people discuss about your career graph or your movies, there is always a mention of you hosting Bigg Boss, so how do you see that?

A: I explored myself through Bigg Boss. Every time I am on stage there is this huge responsibility to talk with patience. It has taught me to listen to people. I am all ears. If I have given a lot to Bigg Boss, the show has also given me a lot. The show is the only place where I am myself, 'aur main kisi aur kirdaar ko nahi nibhara raha hoon par apne aap ko. Bahut kam time hota hai react karne ke liye aur bahut sunn na padta hai.’ I guess it is a very big blessing in my life.

Q: As a person who has spoken about positivity and having no egos on the set, is it difficult for you, who is responsible to host the show, to hold yourself back at times?

A: There is nothing that I have failed to handle. As long as you are not biased, as long as you are not hesitant to say that white is white and black is black. If you believe in grey, you are in trouble. So, I think people inside Bigg Boss should know to respect you, so that's when people will take your words seriously. If you do not carry that aura or personality, it is difficult because the person sitting inside can speak back to you in a very bad way that can topple down any construction. So, I think that respect is there. Secondly, by god's grace, till now there is no chaos that has gone beyond my hold. I have always been able to dilute things, bring smiles on their faces and make people laugh. I have always spoken for justice and stood for the right. A couple of two or three seasons, I definitely had a difficult time with some people. There was a lot of sarcasm, lot of things on Twitter and Facebook, and I went through a lot of emotional things also. People abused me of certain things. But I manage. There is usually time before people understand you and you understand people and finally you both settle with each other. That is why I said, black or white, do not be or a grey shade.

Q: You were saying it does emotionally impact you. So, over the years, has that changed? People's reaction, or fans reaction towards your work? Do you still get any kind of criticism?

A: There is no more criticism. Since the past four years, people are simply waiting for me to react. However, I react, or whatever I do, they say he has done it for a reason. There is something else coming hang on. So, I guess, that takes time and they put me in that position so I am alright with that now.

