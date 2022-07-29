EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep on his pending film with Rakshit Shetty: He has cold fights with me

Kiccha Sudeep and Rakshit Shetty, two talented actors in the Kannada film industry, announced their collab with a movie titled Thugs of Malgudi in 2017. However, due to unknown reasons, the film never went on floors although it has been carrying a great buzz. Now after many years, during the promotions of Vikrant, Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview, asked Kiccha Sudeep if there are plans of reviving it again.

Speaking about Rakshit Shetty and the film, Kiccha Sudeep said, "Rakshit is a very sweet boy. He has these very cold fights with me, which he doesn't express and I have mine too. I admire him as a writer, and as an actor more after charlie. He has a great ambition of telling stories and I am sure, he will make Thugs of Malgudi when he wants to do it. I keep bullying people that don't believe this boy. As and when he finishes a film, he runs into something else. Which is fair. This film will happen when it is meant to happen. It's a brilliant idea. I just know a line of it, but it's a brilliant idea. I am sure, he will do a great job on the film."

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep's much-talked film Vikrant Rona opened up with a good response from audiences. With this massive response, Sudeep also opened up if Vikrant Rona 2 is in making. He said, "The audience has to like the first part. I can't prematurely discuss part two. But more importantly, I am not someone who will be excited the part two if part one works. I would want to move on to another film and not oscillate around the same plot. If part two is decided before the success of the first part, I will be excited by the idea."

Rakshit Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in a pan-Indian film titled 777 Charlie, which set the box office on fire. After a golden run at the theatres, the much-talked-about film is all set to release on the OTT platform, Voot on July 29.

