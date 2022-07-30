Vikrant Rona Day 2 box office collection: Sudeep starrer drops Big on Friday

After a very good opening day on Thursday, Vikrant Rona had a big drop on its second day at the box office. The Kiccha Sudeep led action-adventure thriller film collected Rs. 6 crores on Friday. The drop in collections on the second day was around 55 per cent from Thursday. The two days box office collection of the film in India stands at Rs. 20 crores, heading for four days extended weekend of Rs. 33-35 crores.

The costs involved in the film are quite a bit high than a normal Sandalwood movie, so it needs to do better than that. The hope will be for a big surge in collections over the weekend and take the four days closer to Rs. 40 crores, that is easier said than done though.

The box office collections of Vikrant Rona at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 14 crores

Friday - Rs. 6 crores

Total - Rs. 20 crores

The film collected Rs. 4.25-4.50 crores in Karnataka on Friday, for a two days total of Rs. 14 crores approx in the state. This year has seen three Kannada films going over Rs. 50 crores in Karnataka, four if RRR is counted. Vikrant Rona should ideally be looking to go much higher than Rs. 50 crores, but the second-day drop makes it really hard to even reach Rs. 50 crores. The collections outside Karnataka dropped heavily as well. Telugu states' numbers are decent while other regions are poor.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikrant Rona in India till now is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 14 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 1.20 crores

North India - Rs. 1.90 crores