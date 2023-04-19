Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Advance Booking Report: Salman Khan's Eid release sees slow movement in ticket sales

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh Daggubati among others is all set for a 21st April, 2023 release. The advance bookings for the film have begun and they are appalling to say the very least. The advance numbers coming in from national chains indicate that this Salman Khan starrer is headed for the lowest ever opening for the actor in over a decade, if we consider his lead appearances only.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has Sold 22,000 Tickets In National Chains As At 4pm On Wednesday, Less Than 2 Days Prior To The Release

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has sold 22,000 tickets in the three national chains for the opening day as at 4pm on Wednesday, that is around 39 hours before its first show. The film will need a serious turn around on its last day and will also need solid spot bookings to make an impact on the first day and collect higher than what the numbers currently suggest. The number of tickets sold for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the first day are around 60 percent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR at the same juncture. It is almost equal to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Laal Singh Chaddha and Vikram Vedha, and more than Bholaa, Shamshera, Bhediya, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and other titles. Outside the three national multiplex chains, the advance bookings of this Salman Khan starrer are better. Mass pockets and few single screen centres are recording the second best numbers after Pathaan but that isn't that great an achievement as all other films have severely underperformed this year.

The Salman Khan Factor Can Ensure Good Walk-Ins And Spot Bookings

Being a Salman Khan starrer, one can expect better walk-ins and spot bookings than the films that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been compared with, above. The collections, in all likelihood, should see a boost on day 2 and day 3 as the Eid festivities start and families plan their movie outings.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Headed For A Rs 15 Crore Nett India Opening

The opening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems to be headed in the Rs 15 crore nett India range, considering all factors. A number greater than this would be all thanks to Salman Khan's box office stamina despite the underwhelming pre-bookings.

