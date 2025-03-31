L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's Eid release continues STRONG run; makes FASTEST entry into Rs 50 crore club

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead role, is ripping off the box office these days. The big-budget political action drama hit a new milestone at the Kerala box office.

L2 Empuraan clocks the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala

Released on March 27 (Thursday), L2 Empuraan began its theatrical journey by smashing a record opening of Rs 14.05 crore at the Kerala box office. It recorded a solid hold and added Rs 8.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 9 crore on Day 3. The movie took full advantage of Sunday and clocked Rs 11 crore on Day 4, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 42.55 crore gross in Kerala.

Going by the strong trends and estimates, the movie registered another big day today on Day 5, thanks to the Eid holiday. As per estimates, L2 Empuraan's Eid day collection is in the range of Rs 11 crore to Rs 13 crore, taking the total cume to near the Rs 55 crore mark.

With such a superlative box office trend, the Mohanlal starrer marched past the Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days in its home state. Interestingly, the movie emerged as the fastest entry into the half-century club at the Mollywood box office surpassing the previous record holder, Leo.

Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:

Day Gross Worldwide Collection 1 Rs 14.05 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 12 crore (est.) Total Rs 54.55 crore

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead. Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.