Box Office: Mohanlal's sets a record with 3 Million tickets booked on BookMyShow surpassing Aavesham

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is back with a bang, and L2: Empuraan is proving to be a box-office juggernaut! Directed by another star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film was released worldwide on March 27th. It has already surpassed expectations and is well on its way to breaking records across the board after it entered ₹100 Crores club.

One of the most impressive milestones so far is the way Empuraan performed on online ticketing portal BookMyShow. The Mohanlal starrer sold out a whopping 3 million tickets so far, surpassing the numbers set by Fahadh Faasils's runaway blockbuster Aavesham earlier. Thus it secured the position as the second best-selling Malayalam film on the platform while Manjummel Boys occupies the No.1 slot. Considering how competitive the Malayalam film industry has become in recent years, this is no small feat for Empuraan.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. On its first Monday, which is usually crucial for any film, Empuraan topped BookMyShow’s list of Top 10 Mollywood films, with a massive 253,000 tickets sold out. The film also became the top Malayalam film that entered the 100 crores club in a short time; an achievement that speaks volumes about the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial.

Coming to the number of tickets sold, as Empuraan continues to rise in the rankings, it is closing in on Manjummel Boys, which currently holds the top spot with 4.3 million tickets sold. It’s only a matter of time before Empuraan claims the No.1 spot on BookMyShow, if the numbers are anything to go by, as the film still drawing in massive audiences,

Based on ticket sales, here is the list of BookMyShow's TOP FIVE Malayalam films:

Manjummel Boys – 4.3 million tickets

Empuraan – 3 million tickets

Aavesham – 3 million tickets

The Goatlife – 2.92 million tickets

Premalu – 2.36 million tickets

With such a strong start and no signs of slowing down even after the film getting re-censored, it’s safe to say that Empuraan has earned its place as one of the most successful Malayalam films of all time, more than any other record. The way things are going, Empuraan seems destined to rewrite Malayalam cinema’s box office history.

