Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office Collections: Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary film has a verdict-changing re-run; Crosses Rs 10 crore net overall

Laila Majnu directed by Sajid Ali and starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles is having a blast in its re-release. After a triumphant outing with Rockstar, Imtiaz Ali and team planned to re-release Laila Majnu in theatres and it has turned out to be a verdict challenging re-run.

While the movie did little over Rs 2 crore in its original run, it has neted Rs 8.60 crore in one month of re-release and it is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Laila Majnu started with a bang in its re-release and crossed its original run in 4 days flat. Due to super strong word of mouth, the film has been able to hang in for weeks in theatres. There were numerous big films that released in this span but the romantic-tragedy held its ground. The fifth weekend has shown absolutely no drop from fourth weekend and it is tough to say for sure how much the movie will likely do in its full run. The overall collections of Laila Majnu stand at Rs 10.75 crore with fourth fifth of its collections coming in the re-run.

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 4.3 crore Week 2 Rs 1.3 crore Week 3 Rs 1.2 crore Week 4 Rs 1.2 crore Weekend 5 Rs 0.6 crore Total Rs 8.6 crore in 1 month of re-release

Laila Majnu's Re-Run is Verdict-Challenging

Laila Majnu's re-run is a verdict-challenging run. In the past, there have been films that didn't work well in the original run but did exceedingly well in the re-run. This Imtiaz Ali presented romantic tragedy was a disaster at the time of its release but the re-run is going to change its fate dramatically. It must be realised that the movie is doing this sort of business in its re-run when it is available to be watched directly on digital.

What the excellent re-release run has done is that it has turned an underrated film to an aptly rated film. The film being in talks after years of its release only shows its longevity. With the re-release trend really picking up, we have Tummbad and Veer Zaara releasing the coming week. It will be interesting to know how both the films are received.

