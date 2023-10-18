LEO Advance Booking Live Updates: Thalapathy Vijay film is set to have final pre-sales of almost Rs 200 crores
Leo has had historic advance bookings. The combination of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj has created fireworks even before the start of its first show. The film has registered advance bookings of Rs 107 crores gross for the weekend and Rs 114 crores gross overall, in India. Upon that, Leo has also amassed 10 million dollars (83 crores) in pre-sales internationally, to take its total tally to Rs 190 crores for the weekend and Rs 198 crores overall. By the start of the first show, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will fancy its chances to hit Rs 200 crores. As we speak, the celebrations have already begun.
The opening day advance of Leo (Hindi) is comfortably over Rs 1 crore nett, a couple of hours before the day of release. It is already the biggest opener of Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi with advance bookings alone. Typically, the final nett of Leo would be around Rs 4-5 crores with such an advance. It is to be seen how the spotbookings are, tomorrow. This weekend is going to be an eye-opener for the Indian movie industry. A dubbed film, even with very little intent to crack the Hindi market, is going to give a conventional Hindi film a run for its money.
As most are aware, Leo (Hindi) is not releasing in top 3 national chains - PVRInox, Cinepolis and Miraj. However, they have been compensated by extra-ordinary bookings in non-national chains and single screens. The film has sold over 1400 tickets in a non-national chain like Rajhans till 6pm, a day prior to release. This is higher than what films like Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Prithviraj and Vikram Vedha were able to achieve in the form of total pre-sales. The thing to note is that Leo has also sold over 2500 tickets for its Tamil version as at 6pm.
Talking about MovieMax, at 8pm, Leo had sold close to 850 tickets for its Hindi version and around 13000 tickets for its Tamil version. These are again extra-ordinary advance numbers that compare well with a lot of mid-sized Hindi films that have released post-pandemic.
Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is set to create a havoc in North America if pre-sales are anything to go by. The film has already secured pre-sales of over 1.6 million dollars for Wednesday and the final number could be around 2 million dollars. Leo will also be the number one film in North America this Wednesday and it is a phenomenal feat that will be etched in the history books with golden letters.
Leo has created history by scoring an advance booking of Rs 100 crore (GBOC) in India for the four-day extended opening weekend. Tamil Nadu leads from the front with Rs 60 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore in Kerala and Rs 13.50 crore in Karnataka. The rest of India has put up an advance booking of Rs 12 crore, taking all India advance gross of Rs 100 crore for the four-day weekend. This is the biggest-ever pre-sale for a film of Tamil Origin, as also among the highest-ever for Indian Film. Leo has become the fourth Indian Film to clock advance of Rs 100 crore in India after Bahubali 2, KGF 2 and RRR.
Leo is set to be one of the widest releases ever in Kerala. According to trends, the film is headed to release on 655 screens on October 19 with over 3455 shows scheduled for the opening day in the state. There is a talk to add additional late-night and early-morning shows of Leo, which will just push the opening day at an unimaginable number. For those who tuned in now, Leo is set to be the first film to clock a double-digit opening in Kerala.
The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Leo led by Thalapathy Vijay is counting down on a Rs 100 crore advance in India. As of 5 PM on Wednesday, the advance sales for the weekend is Rs 98 crore, of which Rs 49 crore is for the opening day. Leo will hit the century shortly for the weekend as well as a half-century for the opening day in India. Historic opening loading for the action thriller.
PVRInox and Cinepolis have decided to not screen Leo (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) at their properties in North India. The decision has been taken in light of the 4-week OTT window that the team of this action thriller has opted for. The multiplex chains are clear on the 8-week digital window for feature films in all languages to be released in North India at their properties.
Leo is already the highest opening day ever in Kerala with just pre-sales breaking KGF Chapter 2's long-standing record. The Thalapathy Vijay-led action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to be the first film to score a double-digit opening day in the state.
Top Kerala Opening days
1. Leo: Rs. 9.5 crore (1 day to go for release)
2. KGF Chapter 2: Rs. 7.3 crore
3. Odiyan: Rs. 7.1 crore
Despite not getting a release in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox, Cinepolis, and Miraj, Leo (Hindi) is ready to spring in a pleasant surprise at the box office. The advance booking trends at places like MovieMax and Rajhans is encouraging and indicate a start in the north of Rs 2.50 crore. As of 2 pm, Leo sold 620 tickets in MovieMax and 950 tickets in Rajhans.
Even before a single show of the film is played, Leo is shattering records everywhere with pre-sales. As of Wednesday morning, the film has already amassed an astounding Rs. 160 crore in advance bookings worldwide. The first day including previews is close to Rs. 90 crore and will surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by evening, which will be a first for Kollywood.