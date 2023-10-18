LEO Advance Booking Live Updates: Thalapathy Vijay film is set to have final pre-sales of almost Rs 200 crores

As most are aware, Leo (Hindi) is not releasing in top 3 national chains - PVRInox, Cinepolis and Miraj. However, they have been compensated by extra-ordinary bookings in non-national chains and single screens. The film has sold over 1400 tickets in a non-national chain like Rajhans till 6pm, a day prior to release. This is higher than what films like Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Prithviraj and Vikram Vedha were able to achieve in the form of total pre-sales. The thing to note is that Leo has also sold over 2500 tickets for its Tamil version as at 6pm.

Talking about MovieMax, at 8pm, Leo had sold close to 850 tickets for its Hindi version and around 13000 tickets for its Tamil version. These are again extra-ordinary advance numbers that compare well with a lot of mid-sized Hindi films that have released post-pandemic.