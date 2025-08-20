Good Boy Trailer: Haunted House Horror Told Through a Dog’s Eyes Ahead of October 3 Release

The official trailer for Good Boy uses a dog’s point of view to turn a quiet country house into a source of dread. The short preview, released Monday, August 18, follows Indy, a loyal dog, and his owner Todd (Shane Jensen) as they move into a long-vacant family home. The trailer quickly makes clear that the house is not as empty as it seems.

From the start, the preview nods to classic dog themes with on-screen lines like “man’s best friend,” “always by your side” and “through the good times.” The tone shifts when suspicious sounds cut through the night. Eerie knocking and a sequence of someone pounding their forehead into a door raise the stakes. Indy reacts first, barking and investigating as strange things unfold. The clip ends on a sharp cut, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

Here’s what the trailer shows

Brief, fast clips follow Indy as he scampers through woods and patrols the property at night. Todd’s grandfather, played by Larry Fessenden, appears in a tense moment that hints at something more sinister, letting out a “bloodcurdling growl” as Indy looks on. The trailer focuses on the dog’s bravery.

The official synopsis calls Indy “our canine hero” and adds: “Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner - and best friend - Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering.”

Can Indy protect his owner?

The trailer asks this question without answering it. Indy’s perspective drives the tension. Viewers see ordinary noises become threats. Short, sharp edits and night sequences build suspense around the haunted house angle. The film promises a blend of family loyalty and supernatural danger, with the dog at the center of the story.

Good Boy is director Ben Leonberg’s feature debut, and Leonberg cast his own dog, Indy, in the lead role. The movie premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March. IFC Films will release Good Boy in North American theaters on October 3, with a U.K. release set for October 10. The cast also includes Arielle Friedman, Anya Krawcheck and Stuart Rudin.

