Former Miss Universe Star Kseniya Alexandrova Passed Away At 30 After Elk Smashes Through Car Windshield in Russia

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kseniya Alexandrova, a model and former beauty queen who represented Russia at Miss Universe in 2017, has passed away at age 30 after suffering severe brain injuries when an elk smashed through her car windshield in a roadside collision in Tver Oblast. Russian news outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that Alexandrova died in a Moscow hospital on August 12 from complications related to the July 5 crash.

What happened in the crash?

Alexandrova and her husband were driving home from Rzhev on July 5 when an elk suddenly jumped onto the road, the husband told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in a statement translated from Russian. “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn't have time to do anything,” he said. He added that Alexandrova was unconscious after the collision and recalled, “Everything was covered in blood.”

Other drivers stopped to help at the scene, and emergency services arrived within about 15 minutes, the husband said. Alexandrova was taken to a Moscow hospital for treatment of severe brain injuries. Despite medical care, her condition worsened and she later passed away from complications on August 12.

Who was Kseniya Alexandrova?

Alexandrova was known both as a model and a beauty-pageant contestant. She was first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition in 2017 and went on to represent Russia at the Miss Universe pageant that year. Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her death in an Instagram statement on August 13.

Modus Vivendis paid tribute to Alexandrova in its Instagram post. The agency said, translated from Russian, “Kseniya was bright [and] talented. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone who was around. For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength.” The agency added its “deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the good fortune to know Kseniya.”

Alexandrova had married her husband four months before the accident, according to her Instagram. She also practised as a psychologist after earning a degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University, an update on her Instagram in November 2022 said.

