Top 5 Opening Weekend For Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu: Coolie tops, followed by Annatthe & Jailer

Rajinikanth's crime drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is performing well at the box office. After taking a surreal start, the movie remained strong over the weekend. With an impressive box office run, the movie emerged as the biggest weekend opener for Thalaivar.

Coolie emerges No.1 weekend opener for Rajinikanth in home turf

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures on a massive budget, Coolie grossed over Rs 75.50 crore in the first three days at the Tamil box office. Opened with Rs 28.25 crore, the movie added Rs 25.25 crore on its second day. It further collected Rs 22 crore on its third day, wrapping weekend with a bang.

Since Coolie is a Thursday release, it is enjoying a 4-day extended opening weekend. The movie is expected to add another Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore to the tally on its 4th day. It's four day weekend will be around Rs 94 crore to Rs 95 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

With its three day collection, Coolie surpassed the opening weekend collections of Rajinikanth's all previous releases including, Annatthe, Jailer, Vettaiyan, and Kabali. Going by the current trends, Jailer is likely to retain its No.1 spot among the biggest opening week grossers of Rajinikanth. Let's see how Coolie performs on the weekdays.

Rajinikanth's Top Opening Weekend at Tamil Box Office:

Movie TN Opening weekend (Gross) Coolie Rs 75.50 crore Annatthe Rs 56.00 crore Jailer Rs 55.25 crore Vettaiyan Rs 54.25 crore Kabali Rs 39.5 crore

