Blueface’s New Girlfriend Angela Moves In as Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey Shuts Down Chrisean Rock Jealousy Rumors

Rapper Blueface may be serving time behind bars, but his love life continues to spark conversations online. The Thotiana rapper has reportedly welcomed a new girlfriend, Angela, into his home. Despite their relationship being fresh, word is that she has already moved in.

Angela moves into Blueface’s home

According to social media buzz, Angela has taken up residence in Blueface’s home even while the rapper is in prison. Fans have pointed out how quickly the relationship seems to be moving, with many speculating whether this is another chapter in his headline-making relationship history.

Some online users even suggested that the rapper’s decision may be aimed at getting under the skin of his former partner, Chrisean Rock. However, Angela has made it clear she is not worried about outside noise. In a recent clip, she insisted that her relationship is different.

She told Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, that he will not treat her the same way he treated past partners. Angela also said that people are projecting their “insecurities” onto her relationship and judging her based on Blueface’s past rather than who he is with her.

Karlissa Saffold Harvey defends Blueface

Karlissa Saffold Harvey, who is known for being outspoken when it comes to her son, stepped in to address the speculation. She denied claims that Blueface is trying to make Chrisean Rock jealous or repeat old mistakes.

Taking to Facebook, Karlissa wrote: “I’m so confused at how y’all all so bitter that John has chose to go another route when both his ex have moved on and decided way before he did. Some of y’all really need to check yourself because they moved on while he was unable too and for yall to feel like he should come home and try to work things out just want to see more toxicity and drama. You know dam well ain’t no man doing two years to get out to be with anyone that moved on. Now stop that shit and congratulate him for not being bitter.”

The big question many fans are asking is whether this new relationship will last or if it will follow the same path as Blueface’s past romances. While speculation continues online, Karlissa made it clear that her son is not concerned with his exes and is instead moving forward.

